Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz replied with action by showing off his mansion and fleet of cars two days after Bebe Cool’s controversial comments.

While appearing on the After 5 show on NBS TV on Tuesday, Bebe Cool fired shots at Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz.

The Gagamel singer questioned why Ugandans over hype the Tanzanian artiste yet in reality, many Ugandan singers are far much better than him musically.

The 44-year-old Gyenvude singer further hit out at the 32-year-old Waah singer buys YouTube views to create an impression that he is a big artiste which is not true.

Bebe then said that he even has bigger and better houses than the WCB boss but social media praises Diamond’s small house.“If you look at Diamond’s ka house they always talk about you cannot compare it to my two houses,” Bebe said.

Bebe’s statements seemed to have reached Diamond Platnumz and on Thursday, he shared a video showing his multi-million dollar mansion located at Mbezi beach.

In his compound is a swimming pool and a fleet of eight monster rides includinga 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, two Land Cruiser V8s, SUVs, among others.

According to different reports from Tanzania, the WCB boss’ house is valued at over Ugx 2 billion.

Over to you Mr. Bebe Bunton!