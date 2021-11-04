Kenneth Mugabi is set to release a brand new album dubbed “People Of The Land” in a few days to come but the copies will be limited, and quite expensive.

His music is different – not the the common Kidandali Ugandan sound – and now, Kenneth Mugabi is willing to change a few things about music albums.

With several artistes having dropped their albums already and others planning to in coming months, Mugabi is joining the list.

“People Of The Land”, however, will be a limited edition sort of album with only 50 premium copies available for sale.

Mugabi’s management revealed that the 50 copies will be sold at $100 each, an equivalent of about UGX 350,000.

The singer confirmed the news through social media where he said that his fans who cannot afford purchasing the premium copies will be able to stream it on various online channels.

It’s true. I’m going to sell 50 premium copies at $100 each and those who can’t afford will access the music on various streaming channels. Kenneth Mugabi

More information concerning the release dates, tracks, and much more will be released in days to come.