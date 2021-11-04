In a new revelation, Naava Grey airs her opinion on Islam, polygamy, and the challenges she faced while breaking out onto the big scene.

After some while off, Naava Grey is set for a return onto the active music scene this Sunday on the TML Conver Sessions show.

Naava Grey is ranked high as one of Uganda’s most soulful vocalists. She broke onto the scene through Tusker project fame, a television talent production.

Her hit singles released in her span which started over ten years ago are still enjoying airplay. This is a fate so rare and has only been achieved by the legendary singers.

Since rising to fame, a lot has happened in her life and in an appearance on the Swangz Avenue produced TML Conver Sessions show airing this Sunday, she tells her tale.

In the conversation, Naava Grey is heard talking about how she flew to Namibia and failed to get money to return to Uganda.

She also opens up about her challenges as a female artist breaking through, about Islam, and polygamy.

TML Conver Sessions is a Swangz Avenue production that allows artists to get things off their chests uninterrupted.

Their uninterrupted Conver Sessions are punctuated by neatly produced live performances.

The first episode featured Winnie Nwagi and has been watched by over 100,000 people. A small live audience was allowed in for the filming of Naava’s episode.

The full show will be broadcasted on Sunday on YouTube and Swangz Avenue pages. She urges her fans not to miss out.