Newly wedded Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya Mujuni are set to welcome their new bundle of joy in a few months according to reports.

The celebrated couple who work as journalists at NTV Uganda were officially joined as husband and wife on 30th October, 2021.

At their glamorous wedding, the couple kept their fashion simple and easy to the eye, something which pleased their followers.

Rita Kanya wore a very simple dress which revealed her bulged tummy area, forcing netizens into believing that she is pregnant.

Read Also: Raymond Mujuni, Rita Kanya say ‘I DO’ in glamorous wedding

According to other reports reaching us, the NTV news anchors are indeed expecting to expand their family by one new member very soon.

The Mujuni’s come off as a highky secretive couple and even their relationship was a surprise for many when it became public in April.

Despite both journalists keeping the good news to themselves, netizens have made their research and we wish Ritah a safe pregnancy.