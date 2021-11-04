Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool openly told veteran musician and instrumentalist Tshaka Winston Mayanja that he has no contribution to Uganda’s music industry following the his belittling remarks about him, Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone.

The Gagamel International Entertainment boss dragged Tshaka Mayanja’s legacy in mud following his remarks about the trio of how they have made Uganda’s music to lag behind by failing to promote their art beyond the East African boarders.

In an interview held by MC Kats, Tshaka was asked to give his view on why the Ugandan music has failed to hit the level at which the Nigerians, Tanzanians and other nations are at.

He responded saying that during the time Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone were at their peak, instead of using the money they earned from music to expand their wings to the rest of the world, they instead bought expensive cars and built houses for showbiz.

Tshaka believes that if they had used the money to invest more in their music, they would have set a good pace for Ugandan music to compete at continental level.

Tshaka’s statements rubbed Bebe Cool the wrong way and he lost kind words for him saying that for the years he has spent in music, he has no major impact on the local music scene.

The Wire Wire singer went ahead to defend his colleagues Bobi Wine and Chameleone saying that the trio’s contribution to the industry is evident that the new breed of artists are benefitting from.

Tshaka Mayanja is a fellow musician but he doesn’t have any contribution to Uganda’s music industry. I, @HEBobiwine, and @JChameleone built what these young musicians are going with. Bebe Cool

He further noted that before Tshaka made the belittling remarks about them, he did not take a clear analysis about the country’s GDP back then.