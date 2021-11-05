Renown comedian and talent manager Hannington Bugingo warns musicians about the dangers of appearing on live TV interviews which have lost meaning overtime.

Bugingo who is currently a member of Jose Chameleone’s management believes that musicians should start avoiding live interviews.

In his opinion, the managing director of Fun Factory Uganda and founding president of The Uganda Comedians Association (TUCA) says that the interviews have lost their relevance and only ruin artistes’ brands.

Bugingo made his stand known about TV interviews while appearing on the Rush Hour show Urban Television.

He said that when artistes appear on TV interviews, most of the time is taken discussing irrelevant topics concerning their private lives and little attention is given to their art and brands.

Read Also: Comedian Hannington Bugingo asks government to stop Pastor Aloysius Bugingo from ‘stealing’

In the due course, the artistes’ brands are damaged as they continue to expose their private weaknesses in public instead of expressing the strengths of their art.

“Initially, Ugandan artistes thought that being invited for interviews on TV stations promoted their brands but over the years, they have realized that it just kills them,” Bugingo stated.

“Ugandan presenters rarely ask you about your music or management. Most of what they ask is whether it is true you are dating so and so, stole someone’s song, or what you have to comment about another artiste or person who attacked you,” he added.

Bugingo believes that such loose conversations damage the brand more than they build it. He is happy that some artistes already realized it and are turning down interviews.

This only destroys your brand than building it and some artists have realized this. They have started turning down invites for TV interviews. Hannington Bugingo

A couple of artistes like A Pass have often publicly revealed how they no longer go for TV interviews because of the worrying quality of content.

This follows the OS Suna situation where he blasted a gossip show TV presenter on STV Uganda, live on air, for having wrong information about him.

Is this the way to go for artistes? Who loses out in the very end? Let us know what you think.