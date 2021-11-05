Former NTV Uganda presenter Sheilah Gashumba opens up on how a juicer pay and future plans influenced her decision to join NBS TV.

On Friday evening, NBS TV announced how Sheilah Gashumba had joined the station as a TV show co-host.

Sheilah Gashumba joins the Naguru-based TV station as part of the Fantastic 5 cast of the popular After 5 weekly music show.

The initial Fantastic 4 cast comprising of Douglas Lwanga, MC Kats, DVJ Mercy Pro, and DJ Roja, is excited by the addition of the experienced Sheilah.

The news was welcomed with mixed reactions from netizens who revisited the reasons as to why she left NTV Uganda in 2019.

Last year, the jolly Gashumba revealed how poor pay was one of the reasons she left the Serena based TV station.

On Friday evening, Gashumba revealed that it took a juicer pay to convince her to return to TV after receiving a call from Douglas Lwanga two weeks ago.

She also noted that her decision was made easier when she spoke to the Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa about the exciting projects that she will be working on next year.

Got a call from Douglas Lwanga two weeks ago to join the Fantastic 5, I met Kin Kaliisa about working on NBS TV but not only was the TV pay very juicer, he topped it by adding icing on the cake with projects I’m working on next year! Thank you for valuing tv presenters Kin Kariisa Sheilah Gashumba

Sheilah further revealed how both MC Kats and Douglas Lwanga left NTV Uganda for NBS TV because of better pay checks.

“Common sense isn’t common there is a reason why Douglas and Kats left to another station (better cheque) and there is a reason why the best tv presenter has joined the best tv station,” she tweeted.

The question of whether Sheilah is the perfect fit for After 5 will be answered by time but for a fact, she has the experience having worked at different TV stations for the most part of her life.