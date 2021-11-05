Sulubada High Skool Headmaster Michael Mukwaya, popularly known by stage name Mikie Wine, jotted down a pretty sweet message for his wife Shazney Khan as she celebrated her birthday.

The happy celebrity couple is blessed with three children and certainly, today is going to be fireworks at their home as Shazney Khan celebrates her new age.

Taking to social media, Mikie Wine expressed his affection towards Shazney stressing how he is blessed that God gave him an adorable, young, and intelligent lady for a wife.

The “Kati Mbu Ki” singer thanked Shazney Khan’s parents for raising her with the right morals which makes her admired by many.

The two lovers are planning to hold their matrimonial wedding very soon as they already commenced the wedding meetings.