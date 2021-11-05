The late Pastor Augustine ‘Abizayo’ Yiga’s heir Andrew Jjengo is facing challenging days after he was dragged to the courts of law by his late father’s wife over child neglect.

On Tuesday, Pastor Andrew Jjengo spent the night behind coolers for breaching an agreement he had made with his stepmom.

It is reported that Jjengo promised to facilitate his siblings with Shs100k per week (a total of Shs400k per month) as money for feeding.

The Shs400k is not inclusive of rent and school fees since schools are still suspended due to Covid-19. Based on the agreement, Jjengo also promised to send money for fees when schools resume.

The first time Jjengo made the agreement, he fulfilled the promise but as time went by, he ceased doing his obligations until his stepmom forced his arrest.

Having been arrested for the second time, Andrew Jjengo changed his mind revealing how he is overloaded.

He pleaded for changes to be made in the initial agreement stressing that he cannot foot all the costs as previously agreed.

Jjengo’s stepmom and her lawyers reportedly want his father’s property sold off so that the money can be distributed to the respective beneficiaries.