A group of artistes, promoters, and events organisers led by Ragga Dee reportedly handed in a request of over Shs5b to government to enable them organise TV concerts.

During his last address on Covid-19, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni revealed how he is planning on lifting the lockdown completely in January.

That meant that bars, concerts, and other public gatherings were to opened come January 2022. That sent a feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst several entertainment lovers.

Bars and concerts have been closed since March 2020. Within that period, music lovers have had to watch their favourite artistes perform virtually through social media and on television.

Read Also: The return of concerts ‘could take four years’, says Ragga Dee

According to fresh reports, Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee through the Events Association of Uganda wants to stage more TV concerts as we await the lifting of the lockdown.

The news about the said association asking for mkre than Shs5b came in on Thursday after the group presented its proposal before Parliament’s Budget Committee.

Ragga Dee together with other members presented their justification for such an amount on Thursday with hope that their request will be granted so as they can be able to entertain Ugandans.

It should be noted that several other groups have been visiting parliament and the OWC boss in last months with similar requests.

We await to see how this particular development will unfold but it has already cast doubts on whether the lockdown will indeed be lifted in the next two months.