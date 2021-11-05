In a series of rants, former NTV Uganda presenter Robin Kisti expressed her dismay in how NBS TV made her toil only to later choose Sheilah Gashumba over her.

On Friday, Sheilah Gashumba was announced as the new addition on the NBS TV After 5 weekly music show.

The announcement followed a week of talent search as different media enthusiasts were hosted on the show to find a fitting presenter.

Former NTV Login presenter Robin Kisti was one of the many candidates that vied for the spot and she was really hopeful for the job.

To her disappointment, however, it’s her nemesis Sheilah Gashumba who was picked sending her into angry mode.

Through her hugely followed Snapchat account, Robin Kisti aired her anger at the NBS TV team who made her work hard with hope of getting the job but in vain.

She revealed how she had earlier contacted Douglas Lwanga and MC Kats but they all acted like they had never seen her before.

Kisti says that it hurt her so much and there is no way she cannot take it personal.

I’m gonna take it personal, yes, I’m mad. I reached out to Kats to help me get back, he said “Okay Siso”, but nothing…I reached out to Douglas, nothing. They’re all acting like they got amnesia and they don’t know me. But it’s okay, I’ve now known who you all are. Robin Kisti

Kisti believes that Sheilah Gashumba was picked because of her big social media numbers but not her talent.

She decides to take the L and vows to use the lessons taken as motivation to work even harder and bounce back on television soon.

“They will choose numbers over talent, but it’s all good. Talent tediba especially if you keep working towards your dream. Back on the job hunt and I will get one. Naye nga NBS mudabisiza nyo,” Kisti wrote.

Robin Kisti and Sheilah Gashumba are not the best of friends having bitterly attacked each other in a social media war in 2020.