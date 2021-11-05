Julie Mutesasira’s new song “Talibeera Nze” has already been digested as an attack on her ex-lover Pastor Steven Mutesasira and his new lover.

Julie Nalugya is a music star in the gospel music industry behind a couple of old hit songs like Ekikunyumira, Lwana Nabo, Bamuyita Yesu, Nkulembera, among others.

Last year, she dominated the headlines after her breakup with her husband Pastor Steven Mutesasira went public.

Now living in Canada, the celebrated vocalist has released a brand new song dubbed “Talibeera Nze”.

“Talibeera Nze” directly translates to “She can never be me”. It is a smooth flowing love song with deep lyrics sang in Luganda.

In the song, Julie songs about how the woman her ex-lover fell for can never be enough for him or as good as she was.

Julie mentions how only her was able to understand him and what he liked, at a level his new catch can never attain.

She goes on to state how she is very unique and a full package, and so much more. This is a song many of you will dedicate to your exes.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think: