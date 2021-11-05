From gracing the cover of TIME Magazine for the month of November 2021, Vanessa Nakate – a Ugandan climate activist has gone on to meet The Prince of Wales – Charles Philip Arthur George.

The 24-year old met Charles, Prince of Wales in Glasgow, where she brought an African voice to the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26).

Nakate has been calling on world leaders to cut carbon emissions with a goal of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

She says the young generation has been betrayed by governments’ failure in achieving the goal, therefore the need for urgent action.

Through this message, she secured the audience of Charles, who met her to discuss the “role young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet.”

“The Prince of Wales today spoke to Ugandan climate activist @vanessa_vash about the role young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations,” Clarence House tweeted.

The Prince of Wales today spoke to Ugandan climate activist @vanessa_vash about the role young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/WsyavkPjWU — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 4, 2021

Nakate and Swedish climate activist Great Thunberg have since written an open letter urging the press to pay more attention to the “Global North’s moral responsibility to move much faster in reducing their emissions.”

That’s because by the end of this year, “the world will have collectively burned through 89% of the carbon budget that gives us a 66% chance of staying below 1.5 °C.”