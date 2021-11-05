Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana is of the opinion that the new breed of artists needs to appreciate veteran musicians for having paved a smooth road for them to join the profitable industry.

Spice Diana made called upon artists of her generation to respect and honor all veteran artists for the effort they invested to have the music industry accommodate many new talents.

She reasons that if it wasn’t for their relentless efforts, new artists wouldn’t be where they are currently.

Read Also: Bishop Arnold Muwonge celebrates Spice Diana’s birthday with charity

The “Anti Kale” singer furthermore noted for long, she has always been hurt by people not respecting the old generation of artists.

She concluded expressing herself and hoe she appreciates everything that the veteran artists did for the music industry that has seen the new generation prevail.