Local songstress Hellena Nanjego and hubby Paul Saaka are in preparations for their wedding ceremony that is set to take place on 10th December, 2021.

The “Ayaka” singer made her wedding plans public while appearing on Bukedde TV in an interview as she gave a brief background about her relationship and music career.

The couple is blessed with four children and Nanjego disclosed how they first met in 1995 when she was in senior one at St. Peter’s Nkokonjeru.

Their relationship grew from school where Paul Ssaaka was acting as her music teacher at St. Balikuddembe Kisoga, where she went for her A-level and after University.

The lovely couple held their Introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony in 2009.

Paul Ssaaka is known for composing songs for schools like Buddo S.S, St. Balikudembe among many others.

Some of the popular songs that Paul Saaka is renown for include Uganda Yange, Oli Maaso Moogi, Mutebi Oli Mpologoma.

Mr. Paul Ssaaka has worked as a music tutor, composer, and songwriter for different schools including St Paul SS Lweza, Choir trainer at Winston Standard S.S, Kisugu Junior School.