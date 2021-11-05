Yo Kuki, real name Samuel Muhindo has his sights set ahead of everyone else but what has his story been like rising through the ranks to this stage?

Born on 23rd November, 1993, Yo Kuki is a Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, and Producer who at just 7-years-old was already playing the guitar and singing in Sunday school.

He can speak English, French, Luganda, Swahili, understands Lingala and Lusoga, and has his eyes on the world stage.

Family…

Musically, Yo Kuki was inspired by his mother, Rosemary Masika Nganza, a Congolese by birth, who he describes as ‘music maestro’.

He reveals how he observed and learned from his mother because she can write and interpret music notes.

Read Also: UNVEILING: Fast-rising S.A Rapper P.I.C with a huge Ugandan following

Many people in her family lineage are musicians too. Kuki also accords credit to his uncle, Robert Hunter.

Music journey…

In 2014, Yo Kuki dropped out of school after his father, John Baluku was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At the the time, he was attending school at Fountain of Hope High School in Kayunga. His father’s death left him devastated and hurting.

My father was murdered and I had not seen him in four years. It was really so hard for me to take in. As a way to calm myself down, I got my guitar and I started playing and singing for my siblings to try and calm them, as a big brother. They were all crying and music was all I could give to console them. Yo Kuki

As such, music became therapy and a source of healing. He started playing with different bands and was happy to earn from it too later on.

Versatility…

Yo Kuki describes himself as an versatile musician who does a bit of everything by fusing different music styles from different countries in the world.

Listening to his music serves you to Afrobeat, Rhumba, Bongo Flava, and so much more.

Inspiration…

He looks up to Congolese singer and songwriter Lokua Kanza and Nigerian singer, rapper, and dancer Burna Boy for his musical legacy

He loves Burna Boy for the way he fuses his music styles and the way he “modernized” Fela Kuti’s music.

Career highlights…

Some of Yo Kuki’s career highlights so far include sharing a stage and playing with Grammy Award winner, Joss Stone, a British singer, songwriter, and actress.

He has also shared the stages with renown Nigerian musicians; Patoranking and Skales, and Zambian-born singer Pompi.

Yo Kuki has also worked with Sauti Sol, written and produced for Kenyan hip-hop artiste Khaligraph Jones, and Kenyan artiste Tanasha Donna.

In Fik Fameica’s banger Buligita, Yo Kuki played the guitar.

He did the same in Boom Party (Cindy), Embeera Zo (Bruce Melody x Sheebah), Tomorrow (Sheebah x Brotherz Muzik), Stamina/Mwasi Kitoko (Jose Chameleone and Brotherz Muzik), and Triplets Ghetto Kids’ World Cup project song Champion.

Yo Kuki produced Amani, a song about peace that features Lydia Jazmine, Fik Fameica, Chozen Blood, Yese Oman Rafiki, John Blaq, Muz Jo, Vivian Tendo, and Daddy Wise.

The song was sponsored by Acord Uganda and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

He has performed at the Bayimba International Festival of the Arts, Nyege Nyege Festival, Roast & Rhyme social event, and more.

Experience working on Chameleone’s new album…

Yo Kuki is one of the producers working on singer Jose Chameleone’s forthcoming album titled ‘Mr. Joseph’. Out of the 15 tracks on the album, he has produced five.

“It is a very big milestone for my career. I grew up listening to Chameleone, watching and admiring him just like many youths” – Yo Kuki

The 27-year-old adds, “Working with him is an experience that I’ll never forget. It got me from somewhere and took me somewhere else in experience and in terms of inspiration because he is someone I’ve learned from.”

New Music…

He is currently working on his maiden music album from which the first single titled Monalisa was released on 1st October, 2021.

On his wish list is the ultimate goal of winning a Grammy Award and making Uganda proud.

Below is his new video “Monalisa”. Take a gaze and let us know what you think: