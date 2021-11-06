Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi is delighted by the number of YouTube views that his latest song dubbed “Webale” is garnering at a very fast rate.

Evans Kaweesi failed to hide his excitement when his song surpassed Eddy Kenzo’s new song “Keke” on YouTube’s top 20 trending hit songs.

The singer who is smiling ear-to-ear quickly took to his Facebook page to jubilate the milestone his song had hit having toppled Kenzo’s song from pole position.

Read Also: 30 or 34? Chris Evans caught “cheating” age

He further requested his fans to continue watching his song so that his joy doesn’t get short-lived.

MUZUUKUKE! MUZUUKUKE! Finally oluyimba lwa Kenzo #Keke nduwanuddeyo. Now #Webale is in the lead. Thank u my fans for the support. This is my first song on the international scene but bambi mundaze love. https://youtu.be/COQTnAzGpsI Let’s not stop watching coz Omusajja ayinza okuddamu nampanulayo omanyi sebo naye tatudde.” Chris Evans Kaweesi

At the moment, Chris Evans is living his dream and scoffing at whoever doubted his talent and power on YouTube stressing that he is working hard to make a mark on the streaming platforms.