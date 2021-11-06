Media personality Precious Remmie, real name Reham Nakitto, is reportedly said to be heavily pregnant for her new catch, Raymond Bindeeba.

The rumors were sparked off by a video on her Instagram account that seemingly showed a baby bump as she was receiving a gift of an art piece painting.

The rumors were furthermore ignited by photos on her social media accounts that somehow showed as if she had gained more weight around her belly.

The photos have left many of her followers wondering and having mixed reactions to how fast Raymond Bindeeba is fast at sharpshooting.

She, however, tried to silence the allegations by sharing photos of her flat tummy but her followers declined to buy his denial.

We at MBU, keep our fingers crossed as we wait for more events to unfold in the near future.