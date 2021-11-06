Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana has taken her fans and followers by surprise after sharing adorable photos of her and her mother while having a good and fun moment.

The “Anti Kale” singer shared photos dating back from the days when she was still a toddler giving her fans a sneak-peak of her childhood life.

In all the photos she shared online, she was in the company of her mom something which clearly indicated that she has a very strong and unbreakable bond with her mother than anybody else in the world.

The current photos showed Spice Diana flashing some tone of her brown thigh skin that many were quick to describe as ‘mother, daughter leg show off moment’.

Below are the photos that Spice Diana shared. Take a look and spot how the two mimic each other from childhood to date.