Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi is mind blown after famous American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye Omari West a.k.a Ye followed him on Instagram.

Kanye West is one of the biggest music brands in the world, and now an unmissable figure in the fashion industry with his Yeezy company.

The singer who visited Kampala in October 2018 is valued at a whooping USD 1.8b as of 2021 according to Forbes.

On Saturday, Kampala woke up to the good news of how Kanye West had followed him back on Instagram.

The 16-year-old Kampala is singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine’s eldest son.

Through his IG stories, the elated Kampala showed his happiness with a screenshot of Kanye West’s follow and the caption;

The King himself Kanye West just followed me. Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi

With over 9M followers, Kanye only follows 7403 accounts on Instagram and Kampala is among those.

Congratulations Solomon!