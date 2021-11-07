Christianity Focus Centre Church senior pastor Bishop David Livingstone Kiganda hit at Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) maintaining that faith-based media houses are not yet convinced to pay for services that they did not buy.

Bishop Kiganda made the solid remarks while conducting a meeting with fellow owners of faith-based media outlets about the issue of paying UPRS for playing local gospel artists’ music.

Kiganda explained that since no one sold to them anything or rights to their content, he does not see the reason as to why they should pay UPRS.

We have not yet declined to pay for anything, but it is so because no one sold us anything that we have refused to pay for. No one sold us anything. Bishop Kiganda

Kiganda stressed that UPRS is wrong to force them to pay and they will not. He added that a private entity like UPRS cannot determine for the Church what needs to be done.

Despite a section of gospel artists agree with UPRS, others like Judith Barbirye disagree with the body’s action.

The Maria singer recently wrote asking pastors to play her music for free of charge.