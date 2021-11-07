After several months of speculations, singer Rema Namakula went public about her pregnancy early on Sunday morning.

Since tieing the knot with her lover Hamza Ssebunya in 2019, Rema has been displaying her affection for her man and sharing their private lives publicly.

A few months ago, the internet received news of how the singer had swallowed a live seed and was expecting to expand her little family by one member.

The mother of one kept her pregnancy private until on Sunday 7th November, 2021 when she shared a silhouette photo of herself, hubby, and the baby bump.

The photo shared on her Instagram was captioned “07.11.2021 Ma sha allah”. It immediately received congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans.

Other reports have it that the singer has already given birth to a healthy child and the photo is her message to her fans.

We are yet to confirm that but her pregnancy is not a secret anymore. Congratulations to the couple!