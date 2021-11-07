Rehema “Rema” Namakula Ssebunya and Dr. Hamza Ssebunya are parents to a healthy baby girl after the singer gave birth on 7th November, 2021.

Through her social media, Rema shared a photo of her baby bump with her husband Hamza standing right besides her on Sunday morning.

On the photo, she added the caption “07.11.2021 Ma sha Allah”, sending her followers including fellow celebrities into congratulatory mode.

Read Also: Rema finally lets her pregnancy show with baby bump photos

It has come to our knowledge that the singer gave birth to a healthy baby girl. According to our sources, the mother and baby are in perfect health.

A source close to the family also revealed that Rema and Hamza decided to name the girl Aaliyah Sebunya and the couple is over the moon about their bundle of joy.

Rema later shared photo of her husband holding their little baby across her social media pages. Congratulations to them!