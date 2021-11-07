Singer Serena Bata has politely asked her former boss and ex-lover Charles Olim alias Sipapa to admit that she dumped him and move on in good faith.

Serena Bata openly requested her ex-lover to move on during an interview while she responded to a question of whether she was hitting at Sipapa in her new song.

On several occasions, Sipapa has made claims that Serena Bata usually calls him begging for financial assistance.

He also always claims that Serena’s new management, Abtex management, has no money to facilitate its musician.

Sipapa (Left), and Serena Bata.

While speaking on the NBS TV UnCut show, Serena Bata rubbished the claims saying that whatever Sipapa said is false and baseless.

She also noted that Sipapa just using his usual tricks in order to win her heart back which is impossible at the moment.

When Serena Bata was asked whether she misses Sipapa, she strongly declined but advised him not to lose hope in supporting young talents.