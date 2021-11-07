Mpaka Records boss wants the wealthy men and women in Uganda to invest in the “big and good” local music industry.

Since March 2020, the local music industry has been bleeding as shows, concerts, and bars were closed with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Over the last twenty months, artistes have had to depend on money from online streams, other businesses, handouts from well-wishers.

Several have also abandoned their music dreams and channeled their energy into other money making businesses to earn a living.

Read Also: Ykee Benda breathes sigh of relief as Rachel Magoola applauds his “Obangaina” song

A few weeks ago, President Yoweri Museveni gave a ray of hope to the entertainment industry when he revealed that he is set to lift the lockdown by January 2022.

With the industry’s somewhat crippled, it will take quite much to get it back to the level where it was when normal business resumes.

Singer Ykee Benda now wants the financially blessed people in the country to invest their money in the music industry.

According to the self-styled Boy So Tender, the music is industry is bog enough to reap from if wise investments are done.

Dear rich men and women of Uganda, I’m calling you out to invest in Ugandan music. This is a very big and good business that can’t kill your money if you go about it the right way. Invest in music and talents. You will thank me later. Ykee Benda