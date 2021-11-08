Singer Kapa Cat is not one to shy away from letting the world know how confident and proud she is of her body.

If you follow her on social media, you would never miss the skimpy skirts, body hugging suits, and a bit of raunchy quotes that she shares day in-day out.

Her music, according to a few critics, is the apple that doesn’t fall far away from the tree due to the sexual nature of her lyrics.

Read Also: Kapa Cat reveals favorite sex positions in ‘You Guy’ | VIDEO

Well, Kapa Cat chose her poison and she has a whole lot of followers that cannot blame her for it. They love her that way.

In her latest photos, Kapa Cat takes the unpopular saying “half a boob plus half a boob is equal to a full boob” way too serious as she gives a show.

When shared on her social media pages, the photos provoked uncontrolled reactions from her followers some of whom applauded her “firm assets”.

Take a gaze below: