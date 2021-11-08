Rumors making rounds indicate that singer Rebecca Kwikiriza, better known as Chosen Becky, was deported from South Africa over work permit related issues over the weekend.

Her suppose deportation back home is said to have arose after she failed to explain properly what she had gone to do in South Africa.

According to reports circulating, it is narrated that when Chosen Becky arrived at the airport in S.A, she said she was there for a performance.

The authorities sent the singer to waiting rooms before putting her on the next flight back to the +256 when she failed to produced permit allowing her to perform in S.A.

Chosen Becky was slated to perform in Randburg, Cape Town, Rusternburg and Bloemfontein on the 6th, 7th, 12th and 13th of November respectively.

As of now, Chosen Becky is yet to comment on the reports and has not yet shared anything on her social media.