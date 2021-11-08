Dancehall entertainment crew boss Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael has been subjected to community work for violating the presidential directives on curfew and the spread of the infectious Covid-19 disease.

King Michael spent the weekend behind coolers after he was nabbed by security enforcers going against the presidential directives.

On Monday, the singer was subjected to community work by the Chief Magistrate from Makindye court after pleading guilty of committing the offense.

The singer has been convicted and is yet again going to spend another night at Kitalya prisons.

Part of tje community work he is expected to do is clean the court premises ensurinh that the grass is kept short, clean, and well swept on a daily basis for a week.