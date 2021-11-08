Over the weekend, local singer Grace Khan, real name Grace Namuwulya turned emotional during her baby shower party and spilled some secrets.

The baby shower which got underway in a pretty amazing way at an undisclosed location turned teary later on.

Everyone who was invited for the function was having fun and enjoying the moment when the singer arose to speak.

The heavily pregnant Grace Khan without shying away from the cameras first entertained her guests by performing some of her songs.

The mood, however, changed when Grace Khan was asked to reveal the baby daddy to her unborn baby.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, she revealed how the baby daddy denied responsibility for their baby.

Watch the video below as Grace Khan celebrated her baby shower: