Kansai Plascon Uganda launched the 10th Edition “Paint & Win” – Colours of Celebration promotion on Friday 1st October, 2021.

The campaign is expected to run for ten weeks through to Sunday 12th December, 2021.

The promotion reached its halfway mark on Saturday 6th November, 2021 with Hussein Salim Okiror from Mbale becoming the third winner of a Home Makeover.

As a painter, Okiror said, he kept buying paint although his bosses let him keep the scratch cards. No one believed that he would win yet, the fact you scratch these cards you even get some airtime which helps to carry on with the business.

Plascon had their 4th Paint & Win weekly draw on the weekend of 30th October and as usual, six lucky people emerged winners.

This time round, a boda boda motorbike was the big prize that was to be won. Peter Lubwama, a painter from Naluvule in Wakiso district won it.

Such was his excitement at receiving his first UGX 1,000,000/ (which all 6 winners get before lifting the paint cans to see if they have won a Home Makeover/Bodaboda/more money) that he stated he was going to win the boda as he pointed at it excitedly.

He said that since he got the call from Mr. Daniel Kayongo – the Brand Manager Plascon Uganda, he had been praying that he would win the motorbike.

His prayers were answered as he won the motorbike, falling to his knees like a die-hard football supporter.

Kayongo said that he had been praying to win that boda boda so that he could use it to go further distances during his painting jobs.









In his own words, he said he has Shs1m for fuel and now his business will expand.

Congratulations to the winners and you too can become one soon!

How to enter the draw:

Buy Plascon paint worth UGX 100,000 or more Get a voucher and SMS the code to 7197 and stand a chance to win 1,000,000/- every day.

Instant prizes including airtime and pens and during the activations, t-shirts, caps, key rings, drawstring bags and umbrellas, will be given out.

Daily winners also get a chance to compete for an extra UGX 3,000,000, a motorbike or a home paint makeover through the weekly TV engagements.

About Kansai Plascon Uganda

Kansai Plascon Uganda is the biggest paint company, following the acquisition of Sadolin Paints (U) Ltd in August 2017.

It is a subsidiary of Kansai Paint, Japan, a top ten Global Coatings company.

Plascon leads the Uganda paint industry through constant innovation, unmatched product range, product quality and countrywide distribution.

In Uganda and East Africa, Plascon is also building a reputation as an industry leader in product innovation and colour solutions for our consumers.