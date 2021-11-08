Rising singer and pianist Keity, real name Irene Ketty continues to drop new music with a brand new love song dubbed “Nyongerako”.

Ketty is taking a mainstream music career serious and this year alone, she already has a couple of songs climbing up the local music charts.

She is a lover of love and listening to her songs, it’s unmissable that she has the passion to express her feelings through music.

Her new song is titled “Nyongerako” literally translated to mean “Add Me More”.

According to the song, Keity stresses how “love in small potions is not enough” and asks her lover to add something more for her satisfaction.

The Fastlane Music songstress takes the band music direction in the new song produced by the talented Nessim.

Her vocals are an instant attention grabber and the lyrics on this new song will also have you listening to the song over and over again.

About Keity

Irene Ketty, popularly known as Keity, is a Ugandan pianist and recording singer. She is a new face in the mainstream industry but has been in the music circles for a couple of years.

Keity has been playing with her band to different corporate audiences and Mestil Hotel and Hotel Africana for about three years.

She decided to jump into the mainstream audience with the help of songwriter, singer and music producer, Nince Henry.

She has released a couple of songs now including Kawowo, Why Me, Mr. Bombastic, Company, and Kikwate which received relatively good airplay.

Listen to her new song below: