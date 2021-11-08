In a twist of events, East Africa Got Talent (EAGT) regional coordinator says that more than half of the $50k prize money won by Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira was paid contrary to recent reports that claimed they’ve never received a penny.

In October, Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira, through social media, revealed how they had never received the prize money won at the 2019 EAGT talent competition.

It was the second time the duo was venting their frustration over not receiving the prize money totaling to $50,000 after their public outcry in February, 2020.

The first time, the EAGT management teportedly promised that the issues would be solved and the money was to be paid.

Related Story: Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira still waiting on 2019 EAGT prize money

Following their recent revelation, the public, including renown celebrities, started blaming and calling out the EAGT for not standing by their word.

In a recent interview with media, however, EAGT regional coordinator Katson Horace is quoted by Blizz.co.ug to have said that most of the money was sent to the siblings’ father.

He stated that Esther and Ezekiel have already been paid USD 37,000 of the USD 50,000 that they won in rhe competition that happene in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Their aunt Gladys was the one helping with everything. Their mother and father were not involved at the stage. We cannot just send USD 50000 to minors. You know where there is money everybody gets involved. What happens is the winners are paid half (USD 25000) of the money immediately,” Hatson noted.

He added, “But for them we did not know whether to pay the mother or the father. But the father came into the picture and we paid him. They are confusing for us and its hard to come into the media and say they won, but family conflict.

“They are our ambassadors. When they claimed we never paid a penny, we still kept quiet. Now we are forced to say because there is a lot going on about us out there.

“We did not know whether to send the balance to Canada or to the father again. We also need accountability for the amount paid so we can deposit the balance.”