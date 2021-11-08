Born 8th November, 1996, talented Ugandan singer Tracy Kirabo popularly known as Pia Pounds celebrates her 25th birthday today.

2021 will be the year to remember for Pia Pounds, at least for now, as she rose through the ranks to become a major brand in the local music industry.

Released in 2020, her Tupaate song became one of the most listened to songs and such a hit with numerous streams online.

She says it was a “miracle” but counts on her talent and blessings to receive more of the same fame from her Creator in years to come.

Read Also: INTERVIEW: It’s a miracle – Pia Pounds talks Tupaate success

On top of the music success, Pia has also been blessed with a healthy life which she is thankful for having made a 25th year above the earth.

Today, several of her fans, followers,and fellow celebrities join together to wish her a blessed birthday and she has some hot photos to mark the day.

Take a gaze below: (Credits: Dynamic Wedding Photography)







Happy Birthday Pia!