Self-styled New Generation Vocal King Kibalama Duncan a.k.a Harrison Fire has released a brand new music album titled “1000 Songs”.

Signed under Reserved Management, this is Harrison Fire’s second studio album and he has high hopes that it will become a hot item on the market.

The “1000 Songs” EP resulted from the idea to create endless music.

“Life is an adventurous journey, full of stories of which I capitalise on to create the sweet vibes alongside other artists and producers,” Harrison Fire notes.

The “1000 Songs” album features top city deejay DJ Fikie and the rising talented vocalist Victor Ruz on Track number 666.

Harrison also gave fresh talent some exposure on the album with new talented songtress Jo-Cy featuring on the exciting body of work.

Below is a selected playlist of 5/1000 songs that were recorded during the Covid pandemic:

“It Is What It Is” – Harrison Fire ft. Dj Fikie (Track 004)

“Promise” – Harrison Fire ft Jo-Cy (Track 654)

“Kazinga” – Harrison Fire ft Joseph Sax (Track 001)

“Ofaaki” – Harrison Fire (Track 728)

“Muwala Wa Hajjati” – Harrison Fire ft Victor Ruz (Track 666)

The album is available for streaming on different digital platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Boomplay, Apple Music, Audiomack among others.

About Harrison Fire

Born in the Late 90s in Central Uganda, Harrison Fire, real name Kibalama Duncan Mukuye, is a singer, songwriter, and performer of Afro-beats, Zouk, and Afro-Pop.

He professionally joined music in 2019, after pursuing a carrier as a Medical Lab profession. He was introduced to the industry by Izak Rebel, a nephew and mentor.

Now working with Reserved Management, Harrison has officially released two singles and an the 1000 songs EP of five songs.