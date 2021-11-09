Having tied the knot on 18th September, 2021, Sasha Ferguson and Canary Mugume went on a honeymoon which was cut short by the latter’s work assignments.

Canary Mugume and Fiona “Sasha Ferguson” Nagirinya’s officially became husband and wife at Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral in a highly publicised wedding.

For the honeymoon, the lovebirds reportedly visited Kyangabi Resort in Rubirizi district where they enjoyed some privacy and planned their future.

The bliss was, however, cut short after two weeks when the NBS TV news anchor had to respond to a call to travel to Italy for work.

While speaking to a local website, Mugume revealed that they did not get enough time for their honeymoon and he would have wished for a little bit more.

The 26-year-old also noted that they needed time away from their phones and busy schedules and it was worthwhile.

We chose a place very far from Kampala where we knew we would play, love, and laugh without the fear of being judged. Our phones had a lot of texts from the wedding, it was a time to plan the future after the wedding, not to reply to messages. Phones distract you, and you fail to live in the moment. Canary Mugume

“I had to travel to Italy for work. So we decided to resume our honeymoon during our work leave,” he added.