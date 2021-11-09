If he had to pick one based on beauty, singer Chris Evans would easily choose his longtime crush Zanie Brown over Lydia Jazmine although the latter would make a good wife.

For several years now, Christopher Evans Kaweesi has expressed his undying crush for fellow singer and friend Zanie Brown.

The Rihanna singer would do anything to make her his lover but has so far been unsuccessful in his endeavors.

The seemingly taken songstress has always watered down his interests, referring to him as a good, kind friend, and brother.

It will take a little bit more than social media crush declarations from Chris Evans to get himself out of the friend zone but not all hope is lost.

During a chat on BBS TV’s Round About show, Chris Evans was put on the spot to make a pick on who he would pick between the sexy Lydia Jazmine and Zanie Brown.

He didn’t even have to think twice as he chose the striking Zanie Brown. He further noted how it was an easy decision because Lydia comes off a bit “average”. compared to Zanie.

Chris Evans, however, gave the props to the LJ Music singer when it comes to singing and the musical brain which has kept her relevant for many years.

In beauty, I’ve not seen a woman as beautiful as Zanie but Lydia is not too far away, she is close. Lydia Jazmine cannot be compared to Zanie Brown beauty-wise. She is an average girl compared to Zanie Brown. I only appreciate her (Lydia Jazmine) when it comes to music. Chris Evans Kaweesi

Chris Evans also applauded Lydia Jazmine morals and stated that she will make a good wife when she eventually decides to get married.