Castle Lite – a product of Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) – launched a campaign to partner with the organizers of the Kampala Burger Week that will run from the 15th to the 30th of November, 2021.

The official launch happened on 9th November, 2021 at Riders Lounge, Acacia Place.

The Kampala Burger Week has over forty participating restaurants that shall take part in setting challenges from which winners shall be crowned.

The over 40 participating restaurants will, among others, be tasked to come up with the most creative Burger menus to excite new and existing customers.

For every burger purchase, customers will be receiving a burger, free Coca-Cola, and a Castle Lite beer during the Kampala Burger Week.

To add spice and excitement in the Burger Week, organizers have planned a classic cook-off.

The burger Cook Off Challenge will involve consumers who will be asked to get creative in making the juiciest and colorful burgers in Kampala.

Speaking about the partnership, Castle Lite Connection Manager, John Paul Ssemakula said that the beer brand is grateful for being part of such an exciting contest.

He noted that it involves food stuffs; one of the elements of the responsible drinking campaign that Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has been running.

We are excited to be part of the Kampala Burger Week. The contest goes a long way in communicating how best we would like our consumers to enjoy Castle Lite – with a bite and never on an empty stomach. We are mostly excited for the Consumer Cook Off Challenge which we believe instills the habit of preparing some food before you start drinking. John Paul Ssemakula

Check out some of the photos from the Kampala Burger Week launch below: