Sheilah Gashumba took a bold decision by joining the “After 5” show to make the Fantastic 5 crew at NBS Television but how much will she be earning?

Sheilah Gashumba, who has been off local television since leaving NTV Uganda after a bitter fallout in 2019, returned to TV on Friday 5th November, 2021.

She was unveiled as part of the Fantastic 5 crew, joining Douglas Lwanga, MC Kats, DVJ Mercy, and DJ Roja on the show that airs from 5-7pm on weekdays.

As expected, one of the major questions asked was what influenced her to join the Naguru-based media station.

She revealed that she has future plans which she believes will be better executed at one of the best stations in the country.

The bubbly Sheilah also noted that the pay at her new media home is indeed juicer than the Shs50k that she used to get per appearance at the Serena based TV.

Upon joining Next Media, Sheilah Gashumba maintained that she made the right decision which Douglas and MC Kats also made when switching from NTV.

“Common sense isn’t common. There is a reason why Douglas and Kats left to another station (better cheque) and there is a reason why the best tv presenter has joined the best tv station NBS TV. Do your research and stop the noise..” she tweeted.

Research was indeed made and according to Watchdog News, the 25-year-old will be earning about Shs 1.7m each month from co-hosting the ‘After 5’ show 5 days a week.

The local website further notes that MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, currently earns just over Shs 2m monthly, an upgrade from the Shs500k that he used to earn before joining NBS.

The other co-host of the show Douglas Lwanga has reportedly been earning Shs 1.8m a month but he was recently given another top role at the station which should mean higher pay.

We then remain with the featuring deejays on ‘After 5’; DJ Roja and DVJ Mercy Pro who each are reported to earn about Shs 1.5m.

On top of the salary, Watchdog reports, the company also gives their employees free publicity for their businesses including DJ Roja’s annual deejay events , Lwanga’s Purple Party, and MC Kats’ King of the Mic.

Sheilah Gashumba as well has plans of coming up with shows of her own in the near future and she hopes to benefit from the extra publicity package availed by Next Media to push her side businesses.

Not a bad deal, is it?