Following the controversy that sorrounds singer Grace Khan’s pregnancy, her close friend Jovan Luzinda has decided to step in and take over the interim role of fulfilling the duties of a father to her unborn child.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Jovan Luzinda challenged Prince Omar to do a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test when Grace Khan welcomes her baby anytime soon.

Jovan Luzinda’s challenge to Prince Omar follows allegations of the latter being responsible for Grace Khan’s pregnancy.

The Bajikweka singer has on several occasions, however, denied and distanced himself from the responsibility of being a potential baby daddy.

Read Also: Emotional Grace Khan says lover denied pregnancy at baby shower party

Grace Khan’s pregnancy was first rumored to belong to Henry Mwanje and later Kojja Kitonsa but they both denied the alleagations.

Thereafter, Prince Omar came into the picture but he also denied responsibilty.

Grace Khan has been left confused and she only claims that the baby daddy is a muslim thus the reason why she chose to name her daughter ‘Illona Grana’.

Jovan Luzinda says it will be an embarrassement to Prince Omar if the DNA tests return positive that Grace Khan’s baby is his own.

Fingers crossed!