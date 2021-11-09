Germany-based Ugandan singer Melissa Mulungi says she wants to be submissive but only to a lover who plays his role in a relationship.
Melissa Mulungi opened up about the kind of relationship she wishes for during a podcast where she disclosed that her parents advised her to be in a 50/50 love affair.
She explained that even though her parents did not experience a 50/50 kind of relationship where her mother was the main bread winner, they strongly support the kind of a relationship whereby roles are shared between lovers.
Melissa, however, noted that she vehemently disagrees with her parents’ idea of a relationship.
She said that her mom told her that she wouldn’t like to see her to get into a relationship with someone is who is going to make her struggle.
She is willing to stay alone since she has been footing her own bills from the age of 14.
A man should be a man. I want to be submissive but to a man who is doing his part.
Funny story is sometime back I had a conversation with them (parents) about relationships being 50/50 and they confirmed that it is right. My parents who didn’t live a life which is 50/50, said they would want me to live a life which is 50/50.
Then my mom told me that she wouldn’t love me to get a person who is going to take me back to struggle because then I can stay alone. I’ve been paying my own bills since I was 14.
I shouldn’t downgrade my own lifestyle but be in a relationship which is 50/50 to which I don’t agree with just like some people out there because I want my man to be my man.Melissa Mulungi