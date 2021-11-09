Dancehall singer Elvis Kirya a.k.a Vampino aired his opinion on who is the better television presenter between Sheilah Gashumba and Robin Kisti.

The war between longtime nemeses Sheilah Gashumba and Robin Kisti was reawakened on Friday when the former was unveiled as the new co-host on NBS TV’s After 5 show.

Kisti, who participated in the NBS TV auditions for the spot, felt cheated and used by the station management yet they already knew Sheilah was the person they had their mind on.

In a Snapchat rant, Robin Kisti hinted that Sheilah Gashumba was picked because of her big social media numbers but not her talent.

Vampino agrees!

Through a social media, the Smart Wire singer said that Gashumba cannot run the show for long better than Kisti would.

NBS Television temukisusa. Me I will speak for the rest. Sheila Gashumba has the numbers yes but to run the show, apaana. Akaana mwakamila bwelele. Shiela is good for seconds, not meant for a full show. It takes a lot and Kisti already has all that. Am just saying don’t refuse to play my music am just a fan. Hahaha. Vampino

The debate of who is a better TV host between Sheilah Gashumba and Robin Kisti seems to be the longterm issue here.

