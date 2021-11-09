Uganda’s Zari Hassan and Sheilah Gashumba are excited having been nominated in the 2021 African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA) which will happen in South Africa.

The South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan expressed her joy of being nominated in the ASEA awards through social media.

The mother of five has been nominated in three categories; Best Influencer of the Year, Sophisticated Woman of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the year.

She excitedly took to social media and asked her close to 9 million Instagram followers to vote for her.

Sheilah Gashumba

She will tussle it out with fellow Ugandan influencer and media personality Sheilah Gashumba in the Best Influencer of the Year.

In the category are other top African influencers including Zim Laughter, Zim Finest Lipz, Nelisiwe Siblya, Hillary Makaya, among others.

“I’ve been nominated under the Influencer of the year, Sophisticated woman of the year and Entrepreneur of the year for the African Social Entertainment awards @aseawards 2021,” Zari wrote.

“Your votes will be appreciated. If you reside outside South Africa please vote via website www.aseawards.co.za If you’re residing in South Africa you can vote via SMS.

“For Influencer of the year SMS A13 Zari The Boss Lady to 36926, for Sophisticated Woman of the year SMS A8 Zari The Boss Lady to 36926, for Entrepreneur of the year SMS A59 Zari The Boss Lady to 36926,” she added.

The awards gala has been scheduled on 10th December, 2021 at the the Galleria Conference and Event Venue Sandton, South Africa.

Zari Hassan has also been nominated in the 2021 Scream African Women Awards in the Brand Influencer of the Year category.

She faces competition from Sandra Mbuvi (Kenya), Fahyvanny (Tanzania), Uriel Oputa (Nigeria), Naija Brandchick (Nigeria), Scarlett Duchess (Nigeria), Mercy Eke (Nigeria), and Nengi Hampson (Nigeria).