Former Da Nu Eagles singer Bettina Namukasa shed tears of joy after she was treated to a surprise birthday party by her former boss Irene Namatovu at Freedom City.

The “Emikisa Gya’bakazi” singer narrated that she was tricked into the surprise party by Irene Namatovu and their close friend Shakira who told her that they were taking her for a simple lunch.

When they arrived at Freedom City, the mood was different as she got to meet friends in jubilation moods, wishing her a happy birthday with a Saxphonist who played her some sweet sounds.

Namukasa then broke down in tears and knelt down to thank Namatovu for the surprise birthday party she had organized for her before cutting cake.

Irene Namatovu explained that she treated Bettina to a such a big surprise because she loves her so much since she is a well-behaved and down to earth person.

I love Bettina very much because she is a down to earth person, a striaghtforward individual, and real. I love people who are real and not plastic. Those who mean what they stand for and God fearing. So those qualities join us together. Irene Namatovu

Belated happy birthday Bettina!