Local singer Chosen Becky, real name Rebecca Kwikiriza, chooses to keep quiet as the rumors that she bitterly split with her lover and baby daddy, also social media influencer Dictator Amir spread out.

For a few months now, there has been gossip spilling through the entertainment corridors hinting at a possible breakup between the two lovers and music associates.

It has also been reported that the couple bitterly broke up after having a nasty fight when Becky found unpleasant text messages in Amir’s phone.

The rumors have now intensified with several reports making rounds on different lifestyle blogs stressing that the two no longer live together.

In all this, neither Dictator Amir nor the songtress have said a word to support or rubbish the claims. Could it be a stunt? Maybe, maybe not.

What we have realised, however, about public figures in the past is that they clear their lover’s photos off their social media pages when they breakup.

Looking at Chosen Becky’s Instagram leaves a bit of doubt as you’d have to scroll your fingers away to find a photo or video of Dictator Amir.

Her recent closeness to fellow singer and longtime friend Hanson Baliruno has also forced the narrative that she is moving on quite swiftly from her past relationship.

Becky and Dictator Amir have a child together to show for their relationship that has lasted just over three years.

We’ll wait to see how this unfolds!