Dembe FM presenter Jacob Akuguzibwe Kyaligonza a.k.a DJ Jacob Omutuuze has left hints of holding a highly secretive marital ceremony with his unknown lover.

The Bunamwaya LC 3 Chairman dropped says he has been inspired to do so by how Rema Namakula and Juliana Kanyomozi kept their pregnancy private, away from media.

He stresses how he loves his relationships to remain low-key adding that he feels happy whenever public figures keep their lives private.

Jacob narrates that he dislikes people who put celebrities under pressure to give birth or a live a forced lifestyle because everyone should be able to live their own preferred private life.

He also advises artists who are still growing their careers not to get pregnant if they missed out during these two of years of the pandemic.