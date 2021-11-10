NBS TV After 5 presenter Douglas Lwanga and singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana are delighted for having scooped nominations in this year’s Africa Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA).

The pair join the B2C Entertainment trio and Beenie Gunter who last week expressed their excitement upon being nominated in the seventh edition of the awards in the categories of Best Duo/Group and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist respectively.

Douglas Lwanga was nominated in the category of Best Media Personality where he is set to lock horns with the likes of Mutale Mwanza, Eric Omondi, Lil Ommy, Ebuka, Joselyn Dumas, Adam Mchomvu, and Toke Makinwa.

He shared the good news across his social media platforms asking his followers to vote for him to emerge victorious on a bounce since he won last year’s gong.

Hello Africa i have been Nominated in the Africa Entertainment Awards 2021 #AEAUSA. We won this in 2020 btw. Douglas Lwanga

Meanwhile, Source Management singer Spice Diana was also pooled in the category of Best Female Artist in East/South/North Africa.

Spice Diana is set to challenge Zuchu, Sherine, Zahara, Nandy, Knowless, Nadia Mukami, Tanasha Donna, Sho Madjozi, and Latifa for the accolade.