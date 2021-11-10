Cindy Sanyu advises Grace Khan to go on and give birth to her baby but condemns the baby daddy who has gone missing, abandoning responsibility as the father.

Over the weekend, singer Grace Khan, real name Grace Namuwulya, turned emotional during her baby shower party and spilled some secrets.

While addressing her guests, Grace Khan, with tears rolling down her cheeks, revealed how the baby daddy denied responsibility for their baby.

Despite not revealing who the mysterious father of the child is, several celebrities and netizens have arose to blame him for avoiding responsibility and leaving the songstress to suffer through pregnancy alone.

The president of the Uganda Musicians Association Cindy Sanyu, while speaking to Sanyuka TV, condemned the baby daddy for avoiding responsibility of looking after a pregnant woman.

It’s unfortunate, it’s a really sad thing for a man to deny responsibility of the pregnancy. I think of it like as if I was in the same situation. It would have broken my heart so bad because you need care and people to be there for you during pregnancy. To imagine that the owner of the pregnancy is not proud of it hurts. What I wanna tell her is that a baby is a very beautiful thing. When she eventually gives birth, she will love her child so much and this will harden her heart. So many women have raised their children on their own. Cindy Sanyu

Cindy also gave an example of her own upbringing where she had to raised by a single mother together with five other children.

“I grew up with my mother and we were six children. I don’t know what happened between them but a child shouldn’t experience the battles of their parents. He would have returned at least for the sake of the child,” she said.