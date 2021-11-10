Ugandan supermodel Judith Heard is set to wave the country’s flag yet again at the Miss Environment International (MEI) pageant in India having been selected as Miss Environment Uganda.

Miss Environment International is an international beauty pageant that brings together representatives from different continents, cultures, and traditions from all over the world.

MEI’s prime objective is to promote the importance of environmental conservation.

The next edition of the pageant will happen between the 13th and 27th March, 2022 in Mumbai, India.

Judith Heard has been picked to be part of the pageant where the most beautiful environment ambassador will be picked.

MEI congratulated the 35-year-old reigning Miss Elite Africa 2021 through their social media platforms.

Congratulations to Ms. Judith Heard on being elected as the Miss Environment UGANDA 2021. We are thankful for your dedication and participation towards our upcoming pioneer 1st season of Miss Environment International pageant which will be conducted between March 13th – 27th – 2022 in the beautiful country of India (Mumbai). Huge congratulations to Judith Heard & welcome to the MEI family. Miss Environment International Pageant

The mother of three is elated about the good news and is ready to represent the +256 come next year.

Congratulations JH!