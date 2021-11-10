A few days ago, several media publications had it that MC Kats was destined to quit Next Media Services station NBS Television.

The rumors noted that the controversial emcee, talent manager, and events organiser was opting to settle for his new role as an HIV/AIDS Activist with the Uganda AIDS Commission.

As soon as the rumors started flying around, photos of MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, in meetings with his boss Kin Kariisa started making rounds on social media.

The photos left a belief that Kin had decided to have a sit down chat to negotiate a better deal for the talented Kats to stay at NBS TV as a presenter on NBS Katch Up and After 5 shows.

Read Also: The good in you comes out whenever you smile – MC Kats to Caroline Marcah

The supposed negotiations seem to have been successful as Kats has continued to appear on the said shows. He also looks more settled and ready to execute his roles.

Reports also indicate that Kats stuck with NBS TV after a successful pay raise discussion with his bosses at the station and we shall be seeing him at the Naguru-based station a little more.

MC Kats co-hosts the After 5 show with Douglas Lwanga, DJ Roja, DVJ Mercy, and the new addition Sheilah Gashumba each weekday from 5-7pm.

In addition to his Katch Up presentations, Kats is reportedly also going to be appearing on the Amasangejje extra show to dicuss different matters happening within the entertainment industry.

That’s some good news of his staying, we reckon, especially after his fans had started worrying of him disappearing from their screens.