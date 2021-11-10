Kadongo Kamu singer-cum-politician Sir. Mathias Walukagga has warned singer Rema Namakula’s husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya against mistreating her after the pair welcomed their first child.

The ailing Mathias Walukagga who is suffering from malaria and typhoid threatened that if Dr. Hamza mistreats Rema, they will take her away from him and he will remain single as before.

The “Katulepuke” singer issued the warning to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya while on his sickbed as he was congratulating the couple upon giving birth to their first baby two years into their marriage.

Read Also: Rema Namakula, Hamza Ssebunya welcome bouncing baby girl

Walukagga stressed that when he recovers, he will deliver his gifts to Rema’s baby through her close friends as a sign of congratulating her for her efforts.

Congratulations Rema and Dr. Hamza on welcoming your first child as a couple. We pray Allah grants a perfect relationship as it stands now. The good thing now is that they are still having a smooth relationship, we have not heard of any misunderstandings between the two. It won’t sound pretty to hear that Rema and Hamza have misunderstandings because it will hurt Rema the more than Hamza. I encourage the two to stay strong in whatever situation that may come along in their love life because it is the only way they will survive the storm in marriage. However, that doesn’t give Ssebunya authority to misstreat our sister in as you wish since they we have advised her to withstand any storm because we can take her away from you and you remain single. Mathias Walukagga

Rumor has it that Rema and Walukagga were years back in a relationship before Kenzo snatched her away from him.

There was also a debate on who Rema’s first child Aamal belonged to but Walukagga cleared the air and results returned indicating that the child belonged to Kenzo.